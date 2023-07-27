A new documentary streaming on Apple TV+ later this month will take an in-depth look at the Carlos Ghosn saga. Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn will cover his rise at Nissan, his multiple arrests, and his daring escape to Lebanon, talking to key figures, including Ghosn himself.

The saga began on November 19, 2018, when Japanese authorities arrested Ghosn and prosecutors accused him of under-reporting his income. He was indicted on December 10, 2018, when police re-arrested him on additional allegations of under-reporting more of his income. Eleven days later, he was arrested a third time on allegations he made Nissan responsible for his personal investment losses.

He declared his innocence in a Tokyo courtroom on January 8, 2019, and left prison on bail on March 6, 2019. However, he’d again be back in custody with his fourth arrest on April 4. Authorities alleged Ghosn had attempted to enrich himself at Nissan’s expense. He was freed on bail on April 25. In late December 2019, he escaped custody, his evasion making headlines worldwide.

Ghosn landed in Lebanon, where he has citizenship, and has been residing ever since. The country received an Interpol arrest warrant for him on January 2, 2020, but it does not extradite its citizens.

The Apple TV+ documentary will cover all of this, with never-before-seen footage and interviews. Mike Taylor, the former Green Beret who helped Ghosn escape, will tell his side of the story alongside Ghosn and others. Japanese authorities sentenced Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to prison for their involvement.

While Ghosn is a fugitive, he has loudly criticized his former employer. In 2021, he said the company lacked vision with its electrification strategy, and he recently filed a lawsuit against Nissan, seeking more than $1 billion from the company. He accuses the automaker and others of defamation and fabricating evidence.

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn, a four-part documentary series, begins streaming globally on Apple TV+ on August 25. The documentary is inspired by the book Boundless written by The Wall Street Journal reporters Nick Kostov and Sean McLain. It’s executive produced by James Gay-Rees (Amy), Paul Martin (Formula 1: Drive to Survive), and The Wall Street Journal Studios, and is directed by James Jones (Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes).