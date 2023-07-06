For many, the Porsche 911 Turbo is the epitome of the modern sports car – a machine that can be fast around the track and comfortable on the highway. The 911 even exceeds this formula offering enough practicality and versatility to become an everyday car. It can even be turned into an overlanding camper – just ask Porsche’s CEO Oliver Blume who camped in a rooftent during this year’s Le Mans endurance race. On the other side of the spectrum, the coupe from Stuttgart is a real monster – especially if you know how to upgrade it.

Brabus is surely one of the companies that know how to make performance modifications. The Bottrop-based aftermarket firm doesn’t pick Porsche for its tuning projects quite often but when it does, the results are remarkable. Just like the new Brabus 900 Rocket R, which is based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Gallery: Brabus 900 Rocket R

115 Photos

There’s no mistaking this car – the exterior gets a complete body kit, which Brabus calls the Widestar bodywork. It features upgrades from carbon fiber, including a new lip spoiler at the front, new air outlets in the wheel arches, and a new diffuser at the back. All components have been optimized in a wind tunnel and Brabus says the result is a “next-level aerodynamic efficiency.”

But the big show happens under the hood. Brabus installs two larger and more efficient turbochargers to the 3.8-liter flat-six engine, giving it an output of 900 horsepower (662 kilowatts). A high-performance sports exhaust system made from high-grade Inconel and featuring electronically controlled valves helps the six-cylinder mill breathe more effortlessly. Thanks to the added oomph, the 911 Turbo S now needs just 2.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) versus 2.7 seconds for the stock car.

Brabus And Porsche: A Match Made In Heaven Porsche Taycan Turbo S, 911 Turbo S Receive Brawny Brabus Makeovers

Other upgrades include 21- or 22-inch Brabus Monoblock P Platinum Edition forged wheels with a five-spoke design. Inside the cabin, you’ll find black leather on most of the surfaces with hexagonal patterns on the seats. The headliner is upholstered in Alcantara leather.