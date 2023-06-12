Games like Snowrunner and American Truck Simulator give players a taste of what it's like to drive a big rig without actually having to live on the road. Alaskan Road Truckers is a fresh take on this concept by simulating being the driver, not just a semi-truck. The game launches this fall on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC stores like Steam, GoG, and Epic Games.

Making the player the truck driver means getting to do things like grabbing the fuel nozzle and putting it into the truck. You can even go inside the gas station and get snacks. Inside the big rig's sleeper cabin, there's a microwave for cooking a meal. American Truck Simulator already simulates driver fatigue, but you can crawl into the bed in Alaskan Road Truckers.

The player has to manage the driver's temperature, hunger, and energy levels. It's also possible to make repairs along the side of the road. The end of the trailer even shows pulling out a chainsaw to clear a tree from the road. While driving, you can listen to online radio stations, a feature also available in American Truck Simulator.

The trailer video also shows a variety of weather conditions, including blinding snowfall. As you'd expect from Alaska, there are lots of terrain differences, too.

Judging by the available videos, the player has to do everything to prep the truck for hauling. Even after attaching the trailer, there are still tasks to do, like connecting the air lines.

Running a trucking business is another part of Alaskan Road Truckers. This includes taking jobs to make money and slowly updating the available facilities. In the garage, your player can even open the hood to check out the engine. Plus, there are upgrades for modifying your big rigs.

The game was previously under development as Alaskan Truck Simulator but recently changed to Alaskan Road Truckers to fit better with playing as a driver. The Polish company Road Studios is making it.

If Alaskan Road Truckers piques your interest, the video below shows eight minutes of gameplay with a developer narrating what's happening.