After being delayed for several years due to development hurdles, the AMG One finally entered production in August 2022. The plan is to make 275 units but Mercedes will have to assemble an extra vehicle since one of the hypercars sadly perished before being delivered to its rightful owner. Images obtained by The Sun (available at the source link below) show the shocking aftermath after the F1-engined machine was devoured by flames.

What happened? Mercedes told the British tabloid the cause of the fire is still being investigated. Unconfirmed reports state the battery was the culprit but others claim the fire actually started from the brakes of the truck that was hauling the 1,049-horsepower beast. We do know for a fact that the AMG One was not moving under its own power as a company spokesperson said: "We are aware of this incident involving a car that was being transported in a closed trailer as part of its assembly process."

Mercedes-AMG One production start

The fiery incident occurred on May 17 at around 5 AM on the M6 motorway in Staffordshire. Firefighters rushed over to the scene, but it was too late as the AMG One had already burned down to a crisp. Since no one was inside of it, the only victim was the helpless hypercar with its intricate 1.6-liter V6 hybrid powertrain.

It should be mentioned that the highly complex engine is assembled in the UK at Mercedes‑AMG High Performance Powertrains where the F1 engines are also made. The final assembly takes place in Coventry at a dedicated facility at which the three-pointed star is working with Multimatic. The process also includes testing the car at a nearby track to get a stamp of approval from a factory test driver.

Once that happens, the vehicle "is provided with appropriate transport protection and transported in a closed truck to the Mercedes‑AMG headquarters in Affalterbach" where the handover takes place. It's unclear whether that car was on its way to Germany.