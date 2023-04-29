The upcoming coronation of King Charles III on May 6 will feature many of the longstanding traditions of the British monarchy. One of the most visible is a parade called "The King's Procession," taking Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The centerpiece of this procession is the Gold State Coach, which has been used for every coronation dating back to the reign of Queen Victoria.

To commemorate the event, Mattel Creations is offering a limited edition 1:64 scale replica of the Gold State Coach, complete with eight white horses and a team of coachmen. While the original coach is made from Giltwood, a combination of thin gold leaf over wood, the replica is die-cast. It features working wheels and an articulated front axle, and the horses and harnesses are removable. The coach's interior includes fixed figurines of the King and Queen Consort.

Gallery: Matchbox Collectors Coronation Gold State Coach

10 Photos

Mattel also created a Gold State Coach replica to honor Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953. It noted that the current replica pays tribute to the original, one of the company's most popular castings. The coach also commemorates the 70th anniversary of Matchbox cars, which started that same year with the Lesney-Matchbox Road Roller and cars like the MG TD, Vauxhall Cresta, and Ford Zodiac.

Because of its age, the actual Gold State Coach is rarely used, spending most of its time on display at the Royal Mews, the working stables of Buckingham Palace. Its most recent outing was Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, where it was outfitted with air conditioning and electric windows. When in use, the Gold State Coach never exceeds a walking pace because of its age and weight from all the gold leaf.

While the British royal family maintains an impressive fleet of carriages, it's better known for its love of motorcars. Queen Elizabeth II was fond of her Land Rovers, frequently driving them in and around Balmoral Estate. Charles III's car collection includes a vintage Aston Martin DB6 and an assortment of Bentleys and Rolls Royces. Most recently, Charles III acquired an electric Jaguar I-Pace, keeping with the times and the King's commitment to environmental sustainability.