It's hard to believe the McLaren 720S is already six years old, having been introduced in March 2017 at the Geneva Motor Show. The folks form Woking have started the countdown until the world premiere of its direct successor, which reports state will be the brand's final pure ICE model. Those rumors about adopting the "750S" name are proving to be true since the hashtags used for the YouTube video description contains the alphanumeric designation.

Speaking of hasthags, McLaren also uses #750SSpider, which can only mean the livestream will also focus on the droptop derivative. In both cases, power will likely be provided by an uprated twin-turbo V8 generating 750 PS to reflect the name of the British supercar. That works out to 740 horsepower, thus making it the firm's most potent series production model. Some say the 750S is the last of the breed in the sense it'll be the final non-electrified supercar.

According to a report published by Automotive News in early February, the 750S represents the "perfect blend" of the outgoing 720S and the hardcore 765LT by being more aggressive than the former but not as extreme as the latter. AN also heard from sources close to McLaren there aren't plans for a long tail (LT) and that the production run will be limited but the company won't say precisely how many will be built.

Nicolas Brown, McLaren's president of the Americas region, told AN the 750S won't be "a next-generation, all-new, ground-up vehicle." That seems just about right considering the adjacent teaser image showing the taillights suggests we're dealing with an updated 720S. The old supercar went out of production in January, so it probably won't take too long until early adopters will take delivery of its replacement.

The livestream starts at 6:58 PM Eastern / 22:58 PM GMT.