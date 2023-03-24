Listen to this article

While North America is still patiently waiting for the new Ford Ranger, Australia is getting yet another flavor of the midsize truck. The new Wildtrak X bridges the gap between the regular Wildtrak and the brawny Raptor. It's touted as a special edition rather than a trim level and is the first version offering the twin-turbodiesel 2.0-liter engine in combination with the full-time 4WD system instead of the part-time setup.

Compared to the non-X Wildtrak, the new Ranger flavor has wider tracks (+30 mm front and rear) as well as an extra 26 mm of ground clearance. The go-anywhere truck boasts a "specifically tuned" suspension for long trips and carrying cargo without compromising comfort, according to the Blue Oval. It also retains the generous payload capacity of 3,500 kilograms while riding on new 17-inch wrapped around in General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires measuring 265/70 R17.

Ford Ranger Wildtrak X

Other goodies worth mentioning include Bilstein dampers, a unique front grille with auxiliary LEDs, cast aluminum side steps, and black badges. A more important upgrade is the Trail Control system, which is basically cruise control for going off-road at speeds below 20 mph (32 km/h). To sweeten the pot, Ford throws in Rock Crawl to maximize grip in tough off-road conditions while the truck is in low-range 4WD mode.

That four-cylinder diesel engine with a pair of turbos we mentioned is good for 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque delivered to the road via a 10-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-liter unit requires AdBlue and is the first Ranger version to meet the Light Duty Truck EU Stage 6 emissions standard.

Available in an exclusive Cyber Orange paint, the Wildtrak X comes fitted with matrix LED headlights, a sliding load rack, a folding roof rack, plus an overhead auxiliary switch bank to power aftermarket accessories. Upgrades over the non-X model include the B&O sound system and the 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster.

Down Under, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak X kicks off at the equivalent of nearly $51,000 and will arrive in showrooms in the latter half of the year.