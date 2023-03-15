Listen to this article

Once again, Aston Martin is teaming up with watchmaker Girard-Perregaux on a limited-edition watch with vintage appeal. A casual viewer might not pick up on the watch’s full ceramic construction and supercar inspiration, but the striking color is all but unmissable.

In what has seemingly become a yearly tradition, the Swiss watchmaker has partnered with Aston on a timepiece that brings sports car sex appeal to the wearer’s wrist. The G-P Laureato Green Ceramic Aston Martin Edition offers aficionados unique skeletonized hands, along with featherlight ceramic case and bracelet, to reinforce the automaker's commitment to lightweight construction. And the same impressive diamond pattern found on last-year’s Laureato Chronograph graces this impressively finished dial.

Gallery: Girard-Perregaux Laureato Green Ceramic Aston Martin Edition

12 Photos

The integrated case and bracelet have been wrought in Aston Martin Racing Green – known everywhere else as British Racing Green. The tonal effect of the all-over-green colorway is rather subtle in these press photos, but I suspect it’ll be a standout on the wrist. Expect to see one of these limited edition pieces at places like Amelia Island and Pebble Beach in the future.

The Laureato is perhaps G-P’s most well-known and well-loved model ranges. In this case the time-only Laureto makes use of the brand’s GP01800, 28-jewel automatic movement, with a power reserve of 54 hours, and a useful water resistance rating of 100 meters (should the mood strike you to take a dip).

Having worn an even more intricate version of a G-P wristwatch for a time last spring, I can only expect this Laureato will feel very special in the flesh. The level of detail and finishing on these pieces is certainly at or near the top of the list of pieces I’ve been hands on with. This Aston edition will also be offered in a demure 38-millimeter case as well as a 42mm version, making it comfortable for a wide variety of wrist sizes.

Potential buyers are encouraged to reach out to their authorized Girard-Perregaux seller quickly, however. On sale in June of this year, the 42mm watch will be limited to just 388 examples, and the 38mm to a mere 188. Pricing hasn’t been announced but a standard 42mm Laureato Ceramic retails for $20,300.

Having worn an even more intricate version of a G-P wristwatch for a time last spring, I can only expect this Laureato will feel very special in the flesh.