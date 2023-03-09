Listen to this article

Even though the original series ended more than 40 years ago, and the campy movie remake is going on 20 years old, Starsky and Hutch remains popular today. A lot of its enduring popularity is due to the two detectives and the colorful characters they encountered each week. But one of the most colorful characters is the red and white striped car they drove, a 1975 Ford Gran Torino.

Nicknamed the "Striped Tomato," the original cars had either 400 cubic inch or 351 Windsor V8 engines, depending on the year. It was also rumored that some cars were specially ordered with the 460 cubic inch V8. The Gran Torino was a popular car for Ford and was boosted by the show's popularity. On average, it sold over 400,000 units a year during its production run.

There's no telling how many Ford Gran Torino coupes were repainted bright red and fixed with a white stripe. But one of the cars just popped up for sale on Bring A Trailer. According to the owner, this 1975 Gran Torino has a 429 cubic inch V8 which replaced the original motor, and a C4 three-speed automatic transmission. Additional features include air conditioning, power steering, power front disc brakes, and 15-inch slotted mag-style wheels. It also includes a Philco AM/FM stereo, magnetic beacon light, and a replica license plate.

The updated car is just the thing for patrolling the mean streets of Bay City, collecting information from Huggy Bear, and chasing down criminals, while avoiding paperwork and Captain Dobey. Ironically, however, the stars of the original show, Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul, hated the car. They thought it was too outlandish for an undercover cop car. Rumor was Glaser intentionally abused it, crashing into curbs and banging it up when he had the chance.

But despite Glaser's efforts, the Striped Tomato became a hero car, a character as popular as the two main characters. Today it's as iconic as the Dodge Charger from Dukes of Hazard or K.I.T.T., the Pontiac Trans Am from Knight Rider. As for this Ford Gran Torino, you have until Wednesday, March 15 to bid.