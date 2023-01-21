Listen to this article

General Motors (GM) has filed a patent application for an auto-dimming augmented reality (AR) windshield, which would enhance the driving experience through the use of an auto-dimming feature.

According to the patent application – filed under US 11,557,234 B1 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), published on January 17th, 2023 – the AR windshield uses a system that incorporates an augmented reality head-up display and transparent windshield with smart glass and electrically tunable transmittance capabilities. It also makes use of sensors to detect and identify headlights from oncoming vehicles and other bright light sources.

The patent application states that when the system detects that the light is above a certain threshold, it will respond by dimming a specific section of the windshield. This should prevent glare hence ensuring a safer drive. For those who have experienced getting blinded by an oncoming vehicle on a high beam setting, or maybe an SUV/truck with higher than usual placement of headlamps, this technology would be very useful.

The implementation of an AR windshield in GM vehicles would not only improve the driving experience but also increase safety by reducing the number of distractions for the driver. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we drive.

GM's development of this in-car technology is in line with the growing trend of integrating AR into vehicles. Many other car manufacturers, such as Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, among others, are also investing in AR technology to enhance the driving experience.

GM's filing of this patent application is an indication of the company's commitment to investing in the development of cutting-edge technology that will the driving experience and improve safety for its customers. It remains to be seen when this technology will be available in GM vehicles but this is something that we should watch out for. However, the technology also means that the windshield will be more than just a piece of glass, which also means a costly product to make and replace.