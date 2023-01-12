Listen to this article

On January 15, 1913, Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford joined forces to build what was to become the first Aston Martin. To mark 110 years of the tie-up, the Gaydon-based is planning year-long celebrations. Kicking things off are these photos of the Valkyrie hypercar posing next to the 1923 Razor Blade, one of the brand's oldest-surviving race cars. 2023 is touted as being a "monumental year," with exciting cars coming in the next 12 months.

A "new, strictly limited, exclusive Aston Martin model" will be unveiled later this year. The British brand doesn't go into any details about the vehicle, so it's unclear whether the limited-run model is based on the Valkyrie or something else. It could be an entirely different vehicle since AM is known to have an affinity for low-volume products such as the Vulcan as well as one-offs like the Victor.

In 2023, we will also see the first model part of the next generation of sports cars, promising to "further enhance Aston Martin's focus on ultra-luxury, high-performance and driving intensity." Once again, the model’s identity is not being disclosed. It’s certainly not the DBS 770 Ultimate debuting on January 18 since that model will be from the old guard. Realistically, the company is likely referring to the Valhalla.

Initially previewed in March 2019 with the AM-RB 003 concept, the Valhalla originally had a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6. However, the subsequent production version will use a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft. It’ll be a plug-in hybrid supercar with a combined output of more than 1,000 horsepower, good for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph (350 km/h).

Aston Martin intends to make only 999 examples of the Valhalla, built around a full carbon fiber tub to keep dry weight down to less than 1,550 kilograms (3,417 pounds). The combustion engine will rev to 7,200 rpm and deliver more than 800 hp on its own, complemented by an electric motor with over 200 hp.

Aside from unveiling two cars, Aston Martin will celebrate its 110th anniversary during the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. In addition, it’s also planning something special for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, and other important events organized in countries where the company has a strong customer base.

As a final note, Aston Martin has sold a little over 110,000 cars in the 110 years that have passed since its foundation.