BMW may have a ludicrously high number of crossovers and SUVs in its portfolio, but that doesn't mean it's about to give up on the good ol' wagon. In fact, 2022 brought an expansion of the long-roof lineup with the launch of a first-ever M3 Touring. Before 2025, the Bavarians are expected to expand their offerings with two derivatives based on the next-generation 5 Series Touring – a purely electric i5 and a high-performance M5.

In the meantime, our friends at Motor.es have imagined the standard 5 Series Touring based on recent spy shots of camouflaged prototypes. BMW won't be rocking the boat with the car's exterior design since it will avoid putting an overly tall kidney grille or separating the daytime running lights from the main headlights. A sleeker, possibly sharped exterior design is expected, maybe with a hint of E60/E61 here and there.

New BMW 5 Series Touring Spy Shots

13 Photos

Although the digital design exercise depicts an M550i xDrive model, the next-generation 5 Series might not have one anymore. There's a wild rumor claiming only the flagship M5 will be available with a V8, which would effectively put an end to the M550i. Logic tells us an M Performance version will still be offered, though it might be a plug-in hybrid (M560e?) to mirror the larger M760e with its inline-six. An electric i5 M60 also seems likely.

The interior will be subjected to massive changes by transitioning to the iDrive 8 / 8.5 infotainment system with a 12.3-inch driver's display and a 14.9-inch infotainment housed within a slightly curved glass enclosure. The latter will swallow the conventional climate controls to simplify the center console in the same vein as we’ve seen on the 3 Series facelift and the latest 7 Series.

BMW has confirmed the 5 Series Sedan (G60) will break cover later in 2023 together with the i5. Chances are the more practical body style will follow near the end of the year or early 2024 together with the zero-emission derivative. The M5 Sedan (G90) and M5 Touring (G91) are rumored to arrive later next year and there's a good chance the United States will also get the speedy wagon.