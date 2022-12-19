Listen to this article

The last few years have seen some genuinely remarkable performance cars arrive. The latest in the bunch is the new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. A few years ago, the Dodge Demon wowed everyone at the track, a drag-dedicated beast packed with tech. It is now facing off against the Corvette in a new Throttle House YouTube video to see how the big Dodge fares against the high-powered Z06 coupe.

The Dodge Demon has a spec sheet that makes other performance cars cower. The Dodge's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 makes at least 840 horsepower (626 kilowatts) with the proper configuration, and it churns out 770 pound-feet (1,044 Newton-meters) of torque. That's a significant advantage compared to the Corvette, but it's also far heavier than the Chevy, weighing 4,280 pounds (1,941 kilograms).

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: First Drive

26 Photos

The Corvette Z06 has a smaller engine, the car's 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 producing 670 hp (492 kW) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque. The Corvette's advantage is its size. It's much smaller than the Demon and lighter, tipping the scales at 3,434 lbs (1,561 kg). While the Corvette is down on power, its weight is an advantage in a drag race.

The Corvette got a tremendous start off the line, leaving the Dodge struggling for traction on the unprepared asphalt. The Demon could not close the massive gap between it and the Corvette, finishing several car lengths behind the Z06. The enormous amount of power from the Dodge's 6.2-liter V8 is more than the tires can handle, forcing the driver to modulate the power output with his foot.

The rolling race neutered the Corvette's weight advantage, with the Dodge better able to put all of the power to the ground. The Corvette got a small lead at the start, but the Dodge could keep up this time and closed the distance between the two. However, the Dodge didn't have enough track to pull ahead, losing by just a few feet.

The Dodge might have more power than the Chevy, but a car's ability to use all that power matters, too. Traction is key to racing, and that's an advantage for the Corvette with its engine sitting over the rear wheels. The Dodge isn't so lucky.