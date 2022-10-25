Listen to this article

Toyota expanded its EV family to two models yesterday, launching the bZ3 in China. It’s a sedan that adopts a lot of the bZ4x’s styling, especially at the front. However, it wasn’t the only model Toyota showed off. The automaker also teased a third bZ vehicle.

The lone image shows off a car that looks similar to the bZ3, but a closer inspection reveals a much more tapered rear-end design. Whereas the bZ3 is a sedan, the mysterious bZ model in the teaser looks like a liftback or hatchback. The panel gap in the roof is hard to miss, revealing the styling feature. The shadows hide the rest of the vehicle, but it looks like it’ll adopt the front-end styling of the other bZ models.

Gallery: Toyota bZ3

5 Photos

A creased front fender is clearly visible, while the rear silhouette looks curiously sporty. The little light in the image gleans through the angular rear taillights, which will likely look similar to the bZ4X’s

Toyota provided little information about the vehicle. It only said that it was a “Toyota bZ series model under development.” The automaker plans to launch a family of bZ models, with six expected to ride on the e-TNGA platform.

However, Toyota teased this news bZ model the same day news broke that the company was reviewing its electrification strategy. The company has allegedly suspended production on some models as it reconsiders its future EV lineup, which could slow the rollout of new vehicles but help lower manufacturing costs.

It’s unclear if Toyota plans to bring the mystery model to the US. Toyota didn’t say if the new bZ3 that broke cover in China would go on sale here, either. Toyota’s first EV, the bZ4x, went on sale in the US earlier this year, but it’s not been a perfect rollout.

At this point in the car’s development, the powertrain is anyone’s guess. We hope to learn more about this new model in the coming months. The automaker did not say when we should expect more information, but we’ll keep an eye out.