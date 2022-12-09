Listen to this article

Folks in the United States might be familiar with the Chevrolet Aveo as the brand's entry-level model during the 2000s. The nameplate survives in Mexico, and a new version arrives there for the 2024 model year. Sales begin in the first half of 2023.

In Mexico, the Aveo is currently available as a four-door sedan, but the new generation arrives solely as a five-door hatchback. Compared to the existing version (see below), the next-gen car features more angular styling, giving it a more modern appearance. The headlights are slimmer and blockier. At the back, the beltline kinks upward, which makes the tail appear sharper. The rear end features a simulated diffuser.

2024 Chevrolet Aveo 2022 Chevrolet Aveo

Chevy isn't yet releasing photos of the 2024 Aveo's interior or discussing specifics about the available trim levels. The company says the vehicle comes with six airbags and has seatbelt alerts for front and rear passengers.

The current Aveo has a fairly austere cabin. The available amenities include a 4.2-inch infotainment screen and automatic climate control.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Aveo

6 Photos

The model's powertrain is another aspect that Chevy isn't yet discussing. For reference, the current Aveo in Mexico comes with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder making 107 horsepower (80 kilowatts) and 104 pound-feet (141 Newton-meters) of torque. Buyers can select a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic for driving the front wheels.

Like its previous role in the US, the Aveo is Chevy's most basic car available in Mexico. Prices there for the existing model start at 276,400 Mexican pesos ($13,965 at current exchange rates). The Onix and Cavalier comprise the rest of the automaker's four-door sedan lineup in the country.

In the US, Chevrolet has a rapidly dwindling car lineup. The Spark is getting the axe, and there is some evidence that the Malibu doesn't have long left, either. The Camaro also has an uncertain future.