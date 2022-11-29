Listen to this article

UPDATE: Scout responded to Motor1.com's question:

"As our colleagues stated, we’re incredibly excited about the progress that we’ve been making at Scout, and for the enthusiasm and positive reception from our community thus far. We do not comment on speculation regarding possible partnerships but will be sure to keep you up to date with any future news, updates, and announcements down the line."

Volkswagen is considering a partner to build its Scout models, according to company insiders speaking to Germany's Automobilwoche. The company is in talks with Foxconn and Magna Steyr to handle the models' assembly. The automaker also isn't ruling out assembling these rugged EVs itself.

Motor1.com reached out for a comment. Scout has not yet replied.

If VW partners with Foxconn to build the Scout vehicles, the assembly could take place at the former General Motors factory in Lordstown, Ohio. Foxconn bought the plant from Lordstown Motors in May 2022 for $230 million. Later, the company announced a partnership to build electric tractors there starting in the first quarter of 2023.

2026 Scout EV teaser

VW wants to market the Scout models primarily in North America. If it partners with Magna Steyr, then the two companies would jointly develop the vehicles, according to Automobilwoche. Magna would allegedly build a factory to produce them in the US, too.

The insiders indicate that VW building its own dedicated factory for the Scout vehicles is the least likely of these choices. Although, they don't give a reason why.

The first Scout model will arrive in 2026, but we'll see prototypes in 2024. According to the brand's plans, it will be a pickup truck with an electric powertrain. The teasers show a truck with a boxy shape that is reminiscent of the brand's styling from the 1970s. An EV SUV on the same platform comes later.

VW wants the Scout brand eventually to sell 250,000 vehicles a year. Technical details about these models are still a mystery.

Former President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America Scott Keogh will run the Scout brand. Despite being a subsidiary of VW, the plan is for this division to operate independently, including development and manufacturing.

In addition to building farming tractors, industrial equipment, and semi-trucks, International Harvester also made trucks and SUVs. The Scout debuted for the 1961 model year as a rugged vehicle available in several body styles. The Jeep CJ-series was one of its primary competitors. A second generation lasted from 1971 to 1980.