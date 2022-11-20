Listen to this article

Nissan announced the pricing for the 2023 Armada. And though the increase in pricing is happening across the board, the difference isn't that much. Plus, new features are added to each trim level for the model year refresh.

The 2023 Nissa Armada now starts at $50,400 for the S 4x2 trim, which is a $500 increase from the 2022 pricing. The SV got the biggest jump, now selling for $54,950 to represent an $880 price hike. Meanwhile, the SL and Platinum trims saw $610 and $520 increases in pricing, respectively.

Gallery: 2023 Nissan Armada

14 Photos

Of note, the Armada Midnight Edition is missing in the 2023 model year pricing. Additionally, the prices mentioned above don't include the mandatory $1,695 destination and handling fees, effectively making $52,095 the 2023 Armada's starting price. The price jumps are the same for each trim level if you're opting for the 4x4 drivetrain option.

So what's new with the 2023 Nissan Armada? The Armada SV, SL, and Platinum trims now feature Amazon Alexa Built-in, which can play music, place calls, control smart home devices, and more, with just voice commands. The Armada SV comes standard with a remote engine start, LED front fog lights, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a universal garage door opener, while the Armada SL receives a standard heated steering wheel.

The power plant option for the 2023 Armada remains to be the 5.6-liter Endurance V8 mill that's good for 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) of torque. The maximum towing capacity is standard at 8,500 pounds (3,856 kilograms).

Nissan USA's website still lists the 2022 model year Armada, but the automaker said that the 2023 model is already on sale as of this writing.