Listen to this article

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 made its North American debut at the LA Auto Show today. The automaker revealed the global model in July, highlighting many of its features. The US launch provides specific details about the model we’ll get here.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 looks identical to the car the automaker debuted earlier this year, but the North American model has one tiny difference. The car’s drag coefficient is 0.1 higher in the US because the car’s camera side mirrors, available in the Korean domestic market, do not meet current NHTSA standards and are unavailable here. The US-bound Ioniq 6 has a 0.22 drag coefficient.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

138 Photos

The Ioniq 6 has available two battery sizes – 53.0- and 77.4-kilowatt hours. The standard-range model gets a single rear-mounted electric motor that makes 149 horsepower (111 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque. Hyundai offers the larger battery in single-motor rear-wheel-drive, or dual-motor all-wheel-drive configurations. The RWD layout makes 225 hp (168 kW) and the same amount of torque as the standard model. The dual-motor EV cranks out 320 hp (239 kW) and 446 lb-ft (605 Nm) of torque.

Hyundai estimates that the single-motor model with the larger battery will achieve 340 miles of electric driving range. The dual-motor car should return 310 miles, but these aren’t the official EPA numbers. A 350-kilowatt fast charger allows the Ioniq 6 to recharge from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes, but if owners are in a hurry, the charger can add about 65 miles of range in five minutes. Recharging with a standard Level 2 charger takes just over seven hours.

Inside, the Hyundai E-Global Modular Platform allowed designers to give the EV a completely flat floor, leading to an expansive-feeling cabin. The automaker even removed buttons from the door, slimming them down for more passenger space. Two 12.3-inch digital screens sit on the dash under a single piece of glass, serving as the gauge cluster and infotainment system.

Over-the-air updates are available for the Ioniq 6, which will allow Hyundai to update and improve a variety of vehicle settings and features, such as throttle response and steering sensitivity. The capability also lets the automaker address recalls and updates the multimedia software. It’ll come with Hyundai’s SmartSense advanced driver assistance systems.

The Ioniq 6 is just the latest battery-electric vehicle from Hyundai. The automaker has plans to have 17 BEV models available worldwide by 2030. The Ioniq 6 will join Hyundai’s US lineup next spring. Buyers will receive two years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions from Electrify America. We won’t have pricing information until closer to the car’s on-sale date.

See all the news about the Los Angeles Auto Show