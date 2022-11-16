Listen to this article

Genesis embraces the open-air culture of Southern California with its latest X concept, the third to debut since 2020. Behold the Genesis X Convertible Concept, revealed for the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The concept's sleek exterior is said to portray the automaker's "Athletic Elegance design language in its purest form." Those familiar with the Genesis X and Genesis X Speedium Coupe concepts will certainly see plenty of family resemblance, from the long hood and short deck to the gently arcing body line, flared wheel arches, and of course, the trademark Genesis split lights front and rear. A smiling Genesis crest stretches across the front clip, outlined with LED lights.

Obviously, the big difference here is a folding roof. Even in the up position, occupants in the X Convertible can enjoy blue skies or starry nights because the mechanical hard top incorporates a transparent moon roof. The ducktail spoiler at the back and short front/rear overhangs are straight off the X and X Speedium Coupe concepts. Similarly, Genesis doesn't offer details on the EV powertrain.

Driver and passengers in the four-seater enjoy an interior also identical to the earlier concepts. with a wraparound cockpit for the driver and accomodations that, according to Genesis, borrows inspiration from Korean roof architecture. Even the main interior color – called Giwa Navy – is a shade often used on roof tiles.

"It is the normal development of Genesis to increase the athletic and emotional facet of our design philosophy by creating an emotional trilogy: the X family," said Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke. "Innovation is the catalyst to becoming more engaged with the environment around us. We are in the process of transitioning Genesis into a company that will deliver products for customers to enjoy."

At this point, the million-dollar question is whether this – or any – of the X concepts will see production. Throughout the multi-year X journey, Genesis has referred to the concepts as portraying company design language for the future. In other words, don't expect to see a swanky Genesis convertible in dealership showrooms anytime soon.

The 2022 LA Auto Show opens to the public on November 18 and runs through November 27.