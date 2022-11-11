Listen to this article

Honda has already established that the new-generation Civic Type R FL5 is more powerful than its FK8 predecessor. The turbocharged 2.0-liter K20C1 inline-four is carried over to the new version, slightly massaged to produce more significant numbers.

But by how much, really? Youtube's Hondata got its hands on an FL5 and shoved it into the dyno to reveal real-world numbers. Even better, the folks have the previous data for the 2017 Civic Type R FK8 in store, which allows for a clear-cut comparison between the two.

Gallery: 2023 Honda Civic Type R

39 Photos

As shown in the video above, the 2023 Civic Type R makes 11 horsepower (8.2 kilowatts) and 25 pound-feet (34 Newton-meters) torque more than the previous findings on its predecessor. Peak torque was taken at 2,500 just as the turbo spooled.

Officially, the FL5 produces 315 hp (235 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque, which is an increase of 9 hp and 15 lb-ft over the old model. The dynamometer findings found out more, though not surprising. Much of Honda's work on the powertrain is found on the turbocharger, which now features optimized turbine blades that produce greater pressure with a wider range and more efficiency. The exhaust has also been updated to expel more gas.

Honda has yet to reveal the new Civic Type R's performance numbers but evidently, the Japanese automaker worked on improving its performance to match the esteem of its predecessor. Beyond the powertrain, Honda also tweaked the car's suspension.

At this point, the 2023 Civic Type R is already successful in outperforming the FK8, at least at the Suzuka Circuit. The FL5 currently holds the production front-wheel-drive record at the Japanese track, besting the previous-generation model by 0.8 seconds.

Honda has already started delivery of the new Civic Type R in the US. The starting price is $43,990.