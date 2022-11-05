Listen to this article

There are only 1,000 BMW M4 CSL meant for this world, making them scarce to many of us car nuts and enthusiasts out there. Luckily, the folks from Sport Auto, a German magazine, got their hands on one for a track day at the Hockenheimring. And more importantly, it was a track day meant to compare the most hardcore BMW M4 against another German sports car, the Porsche 911 GT3.

The BMW M4 CSL and Porsche 911 GT3 are both powerful German machines, but which of them is quicker under the hands of the same test driver on the same track?

The BMW M4 CSL is powered by the automaker’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. With boost pressure cranked up from 24.7 to 30.5 psi, the M4 CSL is 40 more horsepower than the BMW M4 Competition for a total power output of 543 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (640 Newton-meters) of torque. While those numbers are healthy enough, a recent dyno test discovered that the high-powered coupe can even make more.

Meanwhile, the Porsche 911 GT3, powered by a 4.0-liter flat-six, makes less power than the M4 CSL at 503 hp (375 kW) and 347 lb-ft (470 Nm) of torque.

However, despite the weight savings employed on the M4 CSL, it's notably heavier than the 911 GT3, with the BMW weighing 3,583 pounds (1,625 kilograms) and the Porsche tipping the scales at 3,164 lbs (1,435 kg) when equipped with the PDK.

Beyond those numbers, of course, there are many factors to consider when comparing these two on the track, such as suspension, the rigidity of the chassis, and transmission, among others. The driver's skill is also important and in this case, Sport Auto put Christian Gebhardt at the helm of both cars.

Under Gebhardt's command, the BMW M4 CSL completed the 2.8-mile (4.6-kilometer) circuit in 1 minute and 50.1 seconds. However, the Porsche 911 GT3 was quicker, completing the lap in 1 minute and 47.8 seconds.