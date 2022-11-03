Listen to this article

Subaru has announced that it will reveal the new 2024 Impreza at this year’s LA Auto Show. The automaker also released a single teaser image of the new model, which, sadly, reveals very little of the new car. We’ll get a complete look at it on November 17.

The teaser image only shows off the top of the Impreza’s silhouette, revealing a hatchback design. Subaru currently offers it as a sedan as well. It’s difficult to tell in the photo, but it appears as if the new Impreza rides higher than the current car. With consumers flocking to crossovers and SUVs, a higher-riding Impreza seems possible, but it could also be a trick of the camera. Lightening the image in Photoshop didn’t reveal any additional details.

Some of the only visible portions on the blue Impreza are the hood and A-pillar body lines, which look similar to the current car. The photo also shows off the small roof spoiler jutting out over the hatch glass. There’s no teaser image of the interior, but the vehicle could receive a digital driver’s display, a new infotainment screen, a revamped dash design, and the latest technological amenities. It should also be packed with safety equipment like Subaru’s EyeSight System.

All-wheel drive should be standard on the new Impreza, but it’s unclear if Subaru will make any significant powertrain changes. The current car packs a 2.0-liter boxer four-cylinder engine under the hood that makes 152 horsepower (113 kilowatts) and 145 pound-feet (196 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s a bit underpowered for the Impreza’s segment, and an improvement would be welcomed. However, we’ll have to wait until the LA Auto Show to learn about new engines or outputs.

The current fifth-generation Impreza went on sale for the 2017 model year. Sales peaked that year at just over 86,000, but they fell by nearly half in 2020. They declined again in 2021. A complete restyling inside and out could revitalize the model in consumers’ eyes, but they continue to flock toward larger crossovers and SUVs regardless.

