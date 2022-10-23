Listen to this article

The Toyota C-HR has been around for quite a while now. While the subcompact crossover was only introduced in the US in 2018, the C-HR Concept's production version first made its debut in 2016. Needless to say, it's high time for Toyota to introduce a second-generation C-HR.

We haven't seen a new-generation C-HR prototype being tested on the road just yet but we know that the Japanese automaker is already working on the next model. And since the nameplate has been known for its distinctive proportions, we're not expecting anything less from the automaker for its follow-up.

To help us imagine what the next Toyota C-HR could look like, our artist has made a graphic representation or prediction, if you may, based on what the current bZ4X looks like. Given that Toyota's first mass-market EV represents the future of the automaker, and the fact that the new Aygo X also shares the same design language, Toyota could go this direction in terms of styling.

Just like the bZ4X and the Aygo X, the proposed next-generation C-HR also come with thick black elements, primarily seen on the rear quarter panels and the thick part of the grille. The lights and the roof, on the other hand, were taken straight from the pint-sized city crossover.

At some point, the rendering also has a resemblance to the Lexus RZ – the luxury brand's first all-electric SUV. Of note, the RZ also uses the e-TNGA platform, shared with the Toyota bZ4x and Subaru Solterra. The unofficial C-HR rendering also comes with the distinct proportions of the outgoing model, which should be a defining factor for the nameplate.

There isn't any definite date for the next C-HR's arrival just yet but it's expected to arrive sometime between the latter part of 2023 and early 2024.