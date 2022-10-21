Listen to this article

Ferrari's first series production car with four doors already has a configurator up and running that lets you choose from no fewer than 24 body paints and six designs of wheels. However, real images of the Purosangue – or any other vehicle for that matter – are better than a 3D interpretation in a fancy visualizer. Pre-production prototypes in different colors and some leftover camouflage have been spotted in Maranello just outside the factory.

As with every other Prancing Horse out there, Rosso Corsa would be the obvious choice, but those willing to go against tradition can opt for a stealthier Nero Purosangue. This test vehicle had the all-black treatment as the wheels were color-coordinated with the dark body. We also get to see the Ferrari for the whole family in Blue Corsa with two-tone alloys and yellow brake calipers. Of the three cars, this blue one would be our pick.

2023 Ferrari Purosangue

Colors and wheels aside, it's safe to say the Purosangue does not look like your run-of-the-mill SUV. It's more along the lines of an ultra-aggressive oversized hatchback featuring suicide doors and Roma influences. Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, but those who can afford the most practical Ferrari ever have rushed to sign their names on the dotted line. Ferrari says it could halt preorders because the backlog is already exceeding the factory’s production capacity.

The initial model will be a V12 with an astounding 715 hp to outpunch the Aston Martin DBX707, but we already know the platform has been conceived to accommodate a plug-in hybrid. It's unclear whether the electrified version will downsize to a V8 but it is a certainty that Purosangue derivatives are in the pipeline. An eight-cylinder unit would make the vehicle more popular in certain markets where there are huge taxes on large-displacement engines.

Anything with a Ferrari badge and a naturally aspirated V12 is set for success, and in an SUV-obsessed world, the Purosangue has all the makings of a great commercial hit. However, the Italians have pledged to limit production to 20 percent of the company's total annual volume.