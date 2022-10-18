Listen to this article

The HondaJet Elite II is the latest evolution of Honda's aircraft that can fly farther than before and land itself in an emergency. The company introduced it in a new Black Edition livery with a dark body and red stripes.

The Elite II has increased fuel capacity that gives it a maximum flight range of 1,547 nautical miles (1,780 miles or 2,865 kilometers) with four occupants, instead of 1,437 nautical miles (1,654 miles or 2,661 kilometers) for the existing Elite and Elite S models. The maximum take-off weight increases to 11,100 pounds (5,035 kilograms), versus 10,700 pounds (4,854 kilograms) for the Elite and 10,900 pounds (4,944 kilograms) for the Elite S. However, combined stowage space falls to 62 cubic feet whereas the existing Elite models offer 66 cubic feet.

Honda adds features to the Elite II that make it easier for pilots to fly the aircraft. The new model has assisted steering that helps turn the nose wheel for simplified taxiing. Automated ground spoilers drag during landing or a rejected take-off to aid in slowing down.

Once in the air, the Elite is available with an optional Autothrottle system that automatically adjusts the "power management based on desired flight characteristics," according to the company. The Emergency Autoland option can autonomously land the plane without human intervention in an emergency situation.

Inside the cabin, the Elite II is available in two new color schemes: Onyx "greige" with wood accents or Steel gray with marble trim. There are also new herringbone and plank hardwood floor patterns. The crew seat is available with an extra three inches of legroom thanks to an extended track.

The Elite II uses the same GE Honda HF120 jet engines. The max cruising speed is unchanged at 422 knots (486 miles per hour or 782 kilometers per hour).

Last year, Honda introduced the HondaJet 2600 Concept as a demonstration of a model with an even longer max range. It could cover 2,625 nautical miles (3,021 miles or 4,861 kilometers), which was enough to complete a non-stop, coast-to-coast flight across the United States. Plus, the max cruising speed increased to 450 knots (518 mph or 833 kph).