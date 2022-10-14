Listen to this article

GMC has dropped the second teaser for its upcoming Sierra EV Denali. The new video shows off the truck’s front fascia, something we’ve seen before, but we now know the pickup will debut on Thursday, October 20, at 5 p.m. ET.

GMC will reveal the Edition 1 model next week, and potential buyers will also be able to reserve it. According to the automaker’s consumer-facing website promoting the truck, the Sierra EV Denali is “built to tower above everything you thought the electric truck could be. That’s why it’s the only EV that deserves the name Denali.” GMC first teased the truck in December 2021.

Little is known about the truck, which will be a companion product to the Chevrolet Silverado EV (pictured above) that debuted earlier this year and the GMC Hummer EV. The Chevrolet debuted with an estimated 400 miles of range and a dual-motor configuration that can produce as much as 664 horsepower (495 kilowatts) and over 780 pound-feet (1,063 Newton-meters) of torque. The truck can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) with its Wide Open Watts mode in 4.5 seconds.

GMC will likely offer the Sierra in various trims and configurations, but the customer shouldn’t expect the entire lineup to be available all at once. It could offer a high-performance model that borrows parts from the 1,000-horsepower (745-kilowatt) Hummer EV.

The automaker will likely have a variety of battery pack sizes available, with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive variant serving as the entry-level model. However, it doesn’t seem like that is what will debut next week as GMC touts the luxury Denali brand. The video provides a glimpse of the seats, the roof, and the tailgate.

We have no idea when the GMC Sierra EV Denali will go on sale. Chevrolet revealed the Silverado EV in January 2022, and the first examples won’t begin arriving on the market until the spring of next year for the 2024 model year. We wouldn’t be surprised if the GMC launched in late 2023 or early 2024. General Motors has staggered the launch of its other EV models, and it could do the same with the new GMC truck.