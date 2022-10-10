Listen to this article

The 2023 Kia Niro introduces a second generation of the crossover. It's available with hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and full EV powertrains. The brand is now announcing pricing for the two trim levels of the PHEV variant. They're beginning to arrive at dealers now.

Trim Level Price (Including $1,295 Destination Fee) Niro Plug-in Hybrid EX $35,035 Niro Plug-in Hybrid SX Touring $40,785

Both trims of the Niro PHEV use a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that makes 104 horsepower (77 kilowatts) and 106.3 pound-feet (144 Newton-meters) by itself. With the electric motor, the total output is 180 hp (135 kW) and 195 lb-ft (265 Nm). The model uses a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The battery is an 11.1 kilowatt-hour, lithium-ion polymer pack. The EX can go 33 miles (53 kilometers) on electric power from a charge, and SX drops that figure slightly to 32 miles (52 kilometers).

The powertrain gets these models to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 9.6 seconds for the EX and 9.8 seconds for the SX. The EX has a top speed of 104 mph, and the SX runs out of steam at 100 mph (161 kph).

Upgrading to the SX Touring grade adds several features. The model rides on 18-inch wheels, rather than the 16-inch pieces for the EX. The side mirrors have integrated turn signals and power-folding functionality. Chrome trim appears on the door handles and the lower section of the bumper. Plus, there's a power-opening hatchback.

Inside, occupants in the SX Touring get a standard sunroof and vegan leather upholstery. Occupants listen to a Harman Kardon eight-speaker stereo. LED lighting is throughout the cabin.

Kia announced the pricing of the Niro Hybrid in late September. The table below shows the cost of the non-plug-in variant as a comparison.

Trim Level Price (Including $1,295 Destination Fee) Niro LX $27,785 Niro EX $30,385 Niro SX $33,785

Pricing for the Niro EV isn't yet available.