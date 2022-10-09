Listen to this article

Mercedes-AMG took five years to reveal the production version of the AMG One, otherwise known as the Project One when it was introduced as a concept in 2017 – and rightfully so. Bringing Formula One technology into a road car was no easy feat; one that was riddled with so many engineering complications.

Was it worth all the trouble? To showcase that, Mercedes-AMG has pitted the AMG One production vehicle versus the AMG GT Black Series in a drag race. If you're one who follows what Affalterbach has been up to all these years, you know that the latter is nothing to scoff at.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG One

64 Photos

That's because the AMG GT Black Series is a record-breaking performance vehicle. Specifically, it once held the fastest lap time ever recorded for a road-legal production vehicle around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Powered by an M178 engine tuned to make 720 horsepower (537 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque, it can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 202 mph (325 km/h). So yes, the AMG GT Black Series is no slacker and it existed for a few years as the ultimate AMG car your money can buy.

The AMG One, of course, is much more powerful. Beyond the complicated engineering that AMG had to go through, the hypercar can officially reach the same centenary in just 2.9 seconds and taps out at 219 mph (352 km/h) – all thanks to an ensemble of ICE and electric motors that produces a total of 1,049 hp (782 kW).

That said, the AMG-produced drag race above showcased the difference between the two in a straight-line contest. It's a 1,000-meter sprint and as you might have concluded from the headline, the AMG One absolutely destroyed the AMG GT Black Series. But by how much? the short video should give you an idea.