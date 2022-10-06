Listen to this article

The McLaren 765LT Spider is a gorgeous, open-roof supercar. This one is extra special because it wears color-shifting paint from the MSO customization division. The price of this special shade is allegedly $500,000, according to the video. To put that into perspective, the 765LT Spider retails for $388,000 after the $5,500 destination fee, meaning the paint costs more than the car.

The paint shifts from Lantana Purple to Amethyst Black depending on how you look at the body. When you view the vehicle, the color appears to be a gradient from blue to black. The shade appears to pick up dark red tones from some angles.

Despite the wild exterior, the cabin is fairly understated. It's just black with light silver trim.

The 765LT Spider debuted in July 2021 as the brand's most-powerful convertible until that time. Its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 makes 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox has tweaks to shift 15 percent quicker than a 720S Spider.

This performance is enough for the convertible to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds and cover the quarter-mile in 10 seconds. The top speed is 205 mph (330 kph).

Compared to the 765LT Coupe, the Spider weighs just 108 pounds (49 kilograms) heavier. The extra mass mostly comes from the retractable carbon-fiber hardtop and its operating mechanism. The top can open in 11 seconds at speeds up to 31 miles per hour (50 kilometers per hour).

McLaren limits the production of the Spider to 765 units. According to this video's YouTube description, the owner of this one made sure to get the same build number as his McLaren Senna.

While the 765LT Spider starts at $388,000, it's easy to take that price far higher. The example we drove during the First Drive had a cost of $507,420 because of options like $67,090 in carbon fiber, $18,030 for track brakes, and $9,400 for the paint.