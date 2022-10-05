Listen to this article

In a sea of crossovers and SUVs of all sizes, the minivan is largely seen as a rare oddity. Nevertheless, Mercedes is sticking by its B-Class by giving the compact family hauler a mild update for 2023. These tweaks are meant to keep the third-generation model fresh as it battles the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. In keeping with the A-Class facelift also introduced today, the changes are not immediately noticeable.

The "Sports Tourer" as described by Mercedes gets revised headlights optionally offered with LEDs and a discreetly updated grille. We're being told the front bumper and taillights have been modified as well, but nothing to write home about. There are four new options for alloy wheels, measuring up to 19 inches. Go for the AMG Line model and it can be had with glossy black wheels with a multi-spoke configuration.

2023 Mercedes B-Class facelift

A total of 10 solid or metallic paints are available, but should none of them tickle your fancy, the B-Class can be had with special colors at an additional cost. The interior remains essentially the same, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen for the MBUX complemented by a standard 7-inch instrument cluster or an optional 10.25-inch display.

Mercedes is installing a new Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel as standard, which can be heated for the first time in the AMG equipment variant. The entry-level trim also gets a rearview camera, the USB Package, and better seats while the more expensive builds add new color combinations for the upholstery as well as a star pattern.

There is only one change underneath the hood where the plug-in hybrid model known as the B250e gas a revised electric motor producing an additional 7 hp 5 kW, now at 107 hp (80 kW), thus mirroring the 2023 A250e. The battery can now be charged with alternating current at up to 11 kW and through a DC connection at 22 kW, which takes 25 minutes to go from 10 to 80 percent.

Now that the A-Class hatchback/sedan and B-Class minivan are out, the mechanically related CLA and CLA Shooting Brake will likely follow shortly with the same array of barely perceptible changes.