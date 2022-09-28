Listen to this article

The Bentley Bentayga Hybrid has more to offer for 2023. The Crewe-base luxury automaker updated and improved its hybrid SUV for the new model year with a touch more power, a bit of extra range, and two fancy new trim options – both carryovers from the pure gas model.

Let's start with the powertrain. Under the hood is the same turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 hybrid engine with a single 100.0-kilowatt electric motor as last year. Only now that duo pairs with a larger 18.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack as opposed to last year's 13.0-kilowatt-hour unit, giving it an extra two miles of EV range, bumping that figure from 25 miles (40 kilometers) last year to 27 miles (43 kilometers) this year.

There's more power, too. The upgraded Bentayga Hybrid setup affords it a six percent increase in power, bringing the combined output to 456 horsepower (340 kilowatts), and a 15 percent increase in torque. The previous 'Tayga Hybrid had 443 hp (326 kw) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), by comparison.

Beyond additional power and more range, the Bentayga Hybrid also has two new trims for buyers to choose from in 2023: S and Azure. The Hybrid S – as the letter implies – enhances the Bentayga with more aggressive visual and performance cues. The suspension is stiffer, the traction control is tuned more aggressively in Sport mode, and there's a new exhaust that gives the SUV a deeper burble. The standard Blackline package also swaps the exterior chrome accents for shiny black instead.

The Bentayga Hybrid Azure opts for luxury over sportiness. The Front Seat Comfort package comes standard here and features 22-way power adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation and a trim-exclusive diamond quilted stitching pattern in the leather. Buyers can also choose from 15 different colored leather options and three unique wood trim finishes: Dark Walnut, Crown-Cut Walnut, and Koa.

Both the Bentayga Hybrid Azure and S models will be available in the coming months when the 2023 model hits dealerships. No word on pricing yet.