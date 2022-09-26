Listen to this article

In collaboration with its high-performance Nismo division, Nissan is teasing on social media something new for the Z. The official debut is scheduled to take place on September 28 at 8 AM local time, which means we'll see the speedy coupe tomorrow evening Eastern time. Specifically, the premiere will happen at 7 PM EST. Although the preview image doesn't reveal much, we've tinkered with the brightness and exposure to unlock the car's identity.

We're dealing with a GT4-spec version of the new Z, complete with a beefy Nismo aerodynamic body kit. There's a prominent spoiler lip at the front and a sizeable wing at the back, along with body decals and "GT4" logos plastered on the side profile. From what we can tell, the race car has a ventilated hood and retains the production model’s rear spoiler despite the addition of a wing.

It’s not the first race car version of the Z as Nissan and Nismo introduced the Super GT specification at the end of last year. We also saw a modified track-only version in early June at the Fuji 24-Hour Race at Fuji Speedway where it competed in the ST-Q class among other race cars that did not meet the Super Taikyu Series classifications.

The new Z GT4 will go up against other machines engineered for this racing class we’ve seen in recent months, such as the BMW M4 GT4, McLaren Artura GT4, and the Lotus Emira GT4. Rumors of a hot Z Nismo for the road have been swirling around the Internet even before the standard car's debut, but it looks like Nissan and Nismo are currently focused on racing applications.

The GT4 variant should be closer to a Z Nismo with a license plate than the Super GT model by featuring an aggressive body with more dramatic aero, bigger brakes, and upgraded wheels. With the 370Z's replacement very much fresh, Nissan is likely in no hurry to introduce a spicy derivative. That said, standalone Nismo parts would make sense to spice up the coupe.