It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percenters to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-liter AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.

A new teaser video published on social media gives us a closer look at the C10, which is likely to go by a different moniker since the Huayra was initially known by its C9 codename. Horacio Pagani's new performance machine appears to be taking cues from its predecessors with round lights while retaining the familiar quad exhaust tips mounted in the center of the rear.

The curvaceous, low-slung hypercar from Modena will also have the leaf-like side mirrors of the Zonda and Huayra before it. Spy shots have revealed a black version of the bronze centerlock wheels teased here, along with cutouts in the camouflage for the side vents to cool the front brakes in the same vein as on the model it's about to replace. As previously revealed, special attention was given to weight reduction.

Originally announced in October 2021, the C10 will have roughly 40 horsepower more than the Huayra. Pagani's latest masterpiece, the Codalunga, offers 840 hp and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque channeled to the road via an Xtrac seven-speed sequential gearbox. Speaking of which, we're curious to find out what sort of manual gearbox is going to handle all that oomph in the new beast. It's unclear whether the manual version will have the same power as the automatic model or if choosing the stick shift will limit the V12's output.

Long sold out, the Pagani C10 will have a total production run of 280 to 300 cars, including all versions (coupe, roadster, special edition). Even though the car has yet to be revealed, the Italian marque said nearly a year ago that demand coming from US customers would've been enough to fill the order books.