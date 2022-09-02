Listen to this article

We only saw the refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class at the beginning of August. Now, we're getting a look at the AMG 35 variant of the boxy, compact crossover in these new spy shots.

As you'd expect for an AMG model, the GLB35 wears the Panamericana grille with vertical slats. Although, the company fits development vehicles with an egg-crate look here to keep other people on the road guessing. We expect there to be a more aggressive front fascia, but it is hidden underneath the camo. The vehicle has the same revised daytime running lights as the previously spied standard model.

The rear only receives some changes to the taillight graphics. The exact changes aren't clear because of the camouflage, but Mercedes covering things up is a sign of revisions.

The styling changes are certainly minor but fit with the normal strategy for Mercedes when refreshing vehicles. The company tends not to make radical styling changes.

There are no interior spy shots yet. Like the exterior, there are likely only small changes to the cabin. Infotainment system improvements are possible because this tech is such a selling point in the segment.

Similarly, powertrain changes are likely to be very small, possibly nonexistent. The current GLB35 uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends the power to an all-wheel-drive system. The powertrain gets the crossover to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).

Mercedes will reportedly simplify its lineup of small, premium vehicles in the next generation of products. The GLA- and GLB-Class will stick around because there are still plenty of crossover customers. However, the A- and B-Class will go away after 2025. This will make the brand's smallest traditional car the CLA-Class, and the Shooting Brake variant will be available, too.