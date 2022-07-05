Listen to this article

Introduced in 1972, the Renault 5 went on to become one of the most popular cars ever as more than five million vehicles of the first-gen model were sold until 1984 when the Mk2 arrived. To mark the little hatchback's 50th anniversary, the company with a diamond logo has teamed up with French designer Pierre Gonalons for a unique restomod project, dubbed "Diamant."

The EV wears a fancy three-layer paint with golden pigments on a pink base on top of which is a frosted varnish. Gem-like faces for the headlights and taillights give the Renault 5 Diamant an interesting look while those wheels have been adapted from the hotter Alpine version and boast a sun in the center.

Renault 5 Diamant

Look closer and you'll notice the door handles have been turned into truncated spheres, a recurring theme as the shift lever and window winders have a similar look. These elements are covered in brass gilded with pale gold and stainless materials. That swirly steering wheel is made from recycled marble, which has also been used for the storage compartment.

Aside from removing the oily bits to make room for an electric drivetrain, the restomod also involved putting three digital instrument dials showing speed, battery charge, and time. In addition, there's a fingerprint scanner to unlock the doors. The Renault 5 Diamant has a dedicated opening in the middle of the dashboard for a smartphone doubling as the car's infotainment system.

While the Diamant will remain a one-of-a-kind concept car with horsehair fabric on the dashboard, an electric Renault 5 you'll be able to buy is coming. Production is scheduled to commence in 2024 when the modern-day R5 will replace the Zoe, with a smaller R4 also planned as the company's entry-level EV.

Alpine has already teased a hotter version of the bigger hatchback, which is expected to break cover around the middle of the decade with sportier styling and possibly a greater electric punch.