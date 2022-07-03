Listen to this article

Is there anything that can beat this Twin-Turbo C7 Z06 Corvette in a drag race? This impressive Corvette Z06 was built by the team at Prospeed and claims the title of the second fastest C7 Corvette Z06 on the drag strip. To take on the Twin-Turbo C7 Corvette Z06 we have a modified Chevy Camaro ZL1 and turbo LS Honda S2000.

The C7 Corvette Z06 is an impressive machine in stock form. The C7 Corvette Z06 is powered by the LT4 supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that produces 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. This powerful V8 sends power exclusively to the rear wheels via either a 7-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmission. The 1.7-liter Eaton Supercharger used on the LT4 V8 is an impressive power adder, but for some, it’s not enough.

The C7 Corvette Z06 in this video ditched its supercharger in favor of a more potent twin-turbo setup. The Twin-Turbo C7 Corvette Z06 was tuned by the team over at Prospeed to create a capable drag racing machine that can beat out all competitors. The final build is good for power levels of about 1,300 horsepower (970 Kilowatts), more than doubling the vette's stock output.

The Twin-Turbo C7 Corvette Z06 features an impressive build list that includes: a motor from late-model engines, Prospeed mid-mounted twin-turbo setup, RPM TH400 conversion, and 9", ProTorque converter, Motec M1 ProDrag system, Fore Innovations fuel system, and a Penske Suspension setup. There’s also a drag radial setup used to put down all of this power to the pavement.

To take on this boosted C7 Z06 we have a Chevy Camaro ZL1 and a Honda S2000. Much like the Twin-Turbo C7 Corvette Z06 both the Camaro and S2000 are far from stock. The Chevy Camaro ZL1 may have a drag shoot on the back, but it couldn’t keep up with the Twin-Turbo C7 Corvette Z06. The Honda S2000 came a little closer thanks to its turbocharged LS V8 but it couldn’t get the job done.

Which of these drag cars is your favorite?