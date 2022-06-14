Listen to this article

The Subaru Ascent will look a little different for the 2023 model year. The Japanese-based automaker has announced that its three-row crossover will receive a visual makeover and an upgrade in technology. Subaru says the 2023 Ascent will arrive in dealerships this fall.

Subaru’s various visual tweaks really change the crossover’s styling. The 2023 Ascent features a new, more prominent grille flanked by a pair of redesigned headlights that are more aggressive than the outgoing units. Subaru also tweaked the bumper’s look, pairing the revamped fog light surrounds with a restyled lower grille opening. New air ducts improve aerodynamic flow under the vehicle, and the rear receives new C-shaped taillights.

Gallery: 2023 Subaru Ascent

12 Photos

The visual makeover might be minor, but more significant changes are hiding under the sheetmetal. The 2023 Ascent will arrive with the latest version of Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, just like the updated 2023 Legacy. However, unlike the car, the Ascent will receive the brand’s Wide-Angle Mono Camera across the lineup. Subaru relegates the camera to the Touring XT trim on the 2023 Legacy.

Subaru will also offer automatic emergency steering on 2023 Ascent models equipped with blind-spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert. The system can help steer the vehicle to avoid a collision, and the system works at speeds less than 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour). Further enhancing safety is Subaru’s available Surround View Monitor, which creates a 360-degree overhead view of the vehicle.

Safety tech isn’t the only tech upgrade the 2023 Ascent will receive. The crossover will arrive with the 11.6-inch infotainment screen as standard across the lineup. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included. When the 2023 Ascent arrives, it’ll be available in Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited, and Touring trim levels.

Subaru updated the Onyx Edition, introduced for 2022, to include more standard features and a new option package that includes navigation, Cabin Connect (an intercom system for the driver to talk to third-row passengers), a 12-way driver’s seat, second-row sunshades, heated outboard rear seats, and more. Visually, the Onyx Edition receives black accents on the exterior, 20-inch black wheels, and unique badging.

The 2023 Subaru Ascent arrives at dealers this fall. We expect detailed pricing information closer to the car’s on-sale date. Subaru did not note any powertrain changes, so we expect the current engine to carry over unchanged.