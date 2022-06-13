Listen to this article

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is nearing its global debut. Set to happen this month, the next generation of the venerable hot hatchback has been spotted while casually strolling on a Japanese thoroughfare. Although still covered in camouflage, there were two samples caught on public roads, thanks to FK7 HONDA on Twitter who uploaded the video.

The embedded social media post below has a caption that reads (roughly translated by Twitter):

New Civic Type R After all, even though it is a mature molding of FK8, it has a completely different exterior design. I would like to upload the test drive video of the new Type R as soon as possible.

The prototypes have license plates marked 1 and 2. They were caught at (presumably) around dusk, that's why the lights were on, showing us the lighting graphics as seen from behind. As expected, the lighting elements are no different from the Honda Civic Hatchback. However, more design deviations from the non-Type R model will be revealed during the red-badged version's debut.

Those elements include the aggressively styled body – albeit not as aggressive as the outgoing model – along with the massive wing and triple exhaust tips seen on the prototypes here. A set of huge, low-profile wheels will also most likely make an appearance in the next-gen model.

Official and exact engine details are scarce at this point, but it's safe to assume that the next Civic Type R will have are reworked version of the turbocharged 2.0-liter mill under its hood. In its current iteration in the FK8, the four-pot churns out up to 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts). Rumors of a 400-hp (298-kW) floated before, but nothing concrete came out to support the claim. There will still be a six-speed manual transmission as with the outgoing model.

Honda has officially announced that the next-generation Civic Type R will make its global debut this June, but no specific date has been set yet. The US will have its own launch in July during the NTT IndyCar Series event at Mid-Ohio.