The new Acura Integra might share its underpinnings with the Honda Civic, but the automaker took steps to differentiate the two. The Integra has unique styling, a tweaked chassis, and other changes that make the sedan stand on its own. However, for all the bits and pieces Acura engineers did focus on changing, others were left alone.

A new Instagram video posted by HondaProJason shows one overlooked Honda attribute still in the Integra – the Civic’s Easter egg. Honda put unique Easter eggs in the 10th-generation Civic, depicting various bits of Honda history on the bottom of the rubber mat insert in the center console. The 11th-generation Civic has its own Easter egg in the same spot, depicting a first-generation Civic from the 1970s.

The Acura has the same Easter egg in the video. Jason reaches into the center console, pulls out the mat, and flips it over, revealing the boxy Civic hatch and “The Civic history goes on…” branding etched underneath it. There are other Civic touches still visible in the Integra, but Acura did a good job surrounding them with premium materials and a high-quality fit and finish.

The Civic-branded center console mat doesn’t detract from the numerous other changes the engineers made to make the Acura its own vehicle. The car’s overall styling is sportier than the Civic Si it’s based on, with Acura borrowing the best bits from Honda’s peppy offering. Acura also changed things like the steering ratio.

Another thing that didn’t change was the powertrain, with the Integra getting the Si’s turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It produces the same 200 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine pairs with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

Automakers have been hiding Easter eggs in their vehicle for years with cute callbacks and other nods to their history. Sometimes automakers troll others, like the TRX did with the F-150 Raptor. Honda has done it before, and we’ll likely see another Easter Egg in the 12th-generation Civic.