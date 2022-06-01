Listen to this article

Toyota introduced the new GR86 about a year ago and it’s already spicing up the affordable sports car with a special edition. Much like the strategy used for the Supra, the MY change comes along with a limited-run version. Dressed to impress in an exclusive Solar Shift paint, the orange RWD machine gets a pair of black stripes on the rear pillar. Those black chrome tips belong to a GR catback performance exhaust with stainless steel pipes.

To make it worth your while, Toyota has fitted the GR86 Special Edition with matte black alloy wheels measuring 18 inches and paired with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the ducktail spoiler and the debossed “GR” logo. Although images of the interior have not been revealed and the video doesn't show the cabin either, we do know the car gets has an Ultrasuede/leather-trimmed interior with a special badge color-coded with the exterior.

2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition

The Special Edition is based on the Premium trim level and will be limited to only 860 cars. Toyota mentions the exhaust is more than just for show as it enables the engine to "leave a deep, growling auditory signature in its wake." There's no word about how much it costs, but prepare to pay a premium (get it?) over the 2022 GR86 Premium priced from $30,300.

In related news, new images of the GR86 race car have been released ahead of the 2023 season. It will compete in Toyota's new single-make racing series, which will encompass 14 events on seven different circuits around the United States. To sweeten the pot, the automaker is offering participants one million dollars in total purse and prizes.

2023 Toyota GR86 Cup race car

The car begins as a standard GR86 before being turned into a race car at TRD's new facility in Mooresville, North Carolina. It's fitted there with a six-speed SADEV sequential gearbox, a Borla exhaust, Bosch engine management, and Alcon brakes. The GR86 Cup also gets a carbon fiber rear wing and JRI adjustable shocks, plus a bespoke MacPherson strut and a 22-gallon fuel tank. Naturally, it's also fitted with the mandatory safety equipment, provided by OMP.

The one-make racing series will kick off next year.