SpeedKore collaborated with Stellantis design boss Ralph Gilles to build him the tuner's most carbon-fiber-intensive vehicle to date. The result is a 1968 Dodge Charger with the name Hellucination packing a 7.0-liter Hellephant V8 pumping out 1000-horsepower (746 kilowatts) and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Hellucination is the first SpeedKore build to have a fully carbon-fiber floor and wheel tubs. Plus, all of the body panels are also the lightweight material with a clear finish.

The hidden headlights are a classic touch for these Chargers. Instead of the original lamps, Speedkore fits LED illumination there and for the taillights.

The muscle car rolls on custom-built HRE wheels with a multi-spoke design. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S wrap around them.

Hellucination rides on SpeedKore's custom perimeter frame that gives this Charger a wider track than the original. The company also fits a double A-arm front suspension and a four-bar diagonal link setup at the rear. It rides on two-way adjustable coilovers. To slow down the powerful muscle car, there are Brembo six-piston calipers in front and dual four-piston stoppers at the back.

SpeedKore also modifies the Dodge powertrain with custom-made headers and an exhaust with MagnaFlow mufflers. The reservoirs for the dry-sump oiling system and fuel are in the trunk, and the company runs the lines through the frame to retain a clean look.

Inside, there's even more carbon, including the dashboard, door panels, rear quarter panels, and backs of the seats. The upholstery is mostly black with gray ribbing on the chairs and doors. Orange accents add a pop of color.

The driver grips a three-spoke steering wheel with a black covering and orange stitching. The instruments include a large, circular tachometer and speedometer. Four smaller pods near the center of the dashboard show less important info. For enjoying music, there's a 2,000-watt stereo.

Gilles worked with SpeedKore for two years on this build. "This was the first time we’ve had the client directly involved with a vehicle’s design process, and it was a lot of fun to help Ralph’s dream build come to life," Jim Kacmarcik, president and owner of SpeedKore, said.