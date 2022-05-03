Listen to this article

While BMW has taken a bold approach to its latest design language, Mercedes continues to play it safe. Take for example this next-generation GLC, which looks precisely as we all imagined it after seeing the C-Class W206. Don't get us wrong as "predictable" doesn't always mean boring when talking about a vehicle's appearance. Sure, it's not the most exciting model in its segment, but the new high-riding C isn't offensive either.

Our spies have caught a prototype undergoing final testing and looking as if it was a customer's car. By that we mean it seemingly had all the production bits in place, including a panoramic sunroof. The lack of a license plate indicates the 2023 GLC was spotted on private grounds rather than a public road. Although not immediately noticeable, the BMW X3 competitor had rear-wheel steering, which is expected to have a maximum angle of 4.5 degrees.

2023 Mercedes GLC with minimal camouflage spy photos

27 Photos

You can't tell right away, but the revamped GLC is slightly larger than its predecessor. We've heard through the grapevine length will be extended to 4.72 meters (185.8 inches) and the wheelbase will be elongated by 15 mm (0.6 inches). Its increased footprint will unlock an extra 50 liters of cargo volume, thus reaching 600 liters (21.1 cubic feet).

While all C-Class models are restricted to four-pot engines, the GLC will be offered with a six-cylinder diesel. Virtually all the other powertrains are going to be shared between the two, including the longitudinally mounted M139 engine for the "43" and "63" AMGs. There should also be no fewer than three plug-in hybrids, one of which will combine a diesel engine with an electric motor for the 300de.

If recent reports are to be believed, Mercedes will unveil the 2023 GLC on June 1 and have it on sale across Europe from September. As always, the US-spec equivalent will arrive at a later date. The sportier derivatives tuned in Affalterbach are probably coming out at some point next year.

Presumably called the EQC SUV, the zero-emissions model is unlikely to borrow the same platform as has been the case with the EQC. With Mercedes promising an electric C-Class Sedan on a bespoke EV platform, its high-riding equivalent is expected to benefit from dedicated electric underpinnings. It would join the EQS SUV and upcoming EQE SUV, with an electric G-Class (EQG) coming in 2024.