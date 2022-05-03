Listen to this article

Multiple spy shots have revealed Mercedes is hard at work preparing the next E-Class, but that's not stopping the three-pointed star from updating the current model. Available in Europe, the Night Edition starts off as an AMG Line model with the Night Package and is offered for all four body styles. We only see the coupe and cabriolet for now as the two-door models will be the first to go on sale. The sedan and wagon will follow shortly.

As the name of the special edition implies, the 2022 E-Class Night Edition comes fitted with an assortment of dark accents. For example, the "diamond" front grille has black pins while the exhaust finishers have the same look. Upon closer inspection, we notice the front fenders carry "Night Edition" badges, and Mercedes says the sedan and wagon will come with a black rear spoiler.

2022 Mercedes E-Class Night Edition

8 Photos

Stepping inside the cabin, the Night Edition spruces up an already plush interior with a black headliner and fancy leather upholstery. Alternatively, buyers can have the E-Class with a combination of Alcantara and leather. From illuminated door sill panels to trim elements finished in aluminum, the special model gets quite a few tweaks.

Finished in open-pore black ash wood, the center console proudly carries a "Night Edition" badge manufactured from polished aluminum with glossy black lettering. The German luxury marque went as far as to modify the floor mats to add exclusive embroidery denoting the E-Class' special status. As standard, the quartet gets heated front seats and a leather-wrapped dashboard.

Mercedes is already accepting orders for the coupe and cabriolet in its domestic market where the package costs €5,295 to €9,222 depending on the body style and drivetrain. The E-Class Sedan and T-Modell with the Night Package are scheduled to go on sale in Deutschland from May 17. European dealers will have the cars on display from July.

We could be looking at one of the last updates for the E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet considering there are rumors Mercedes wants to merge the two-door C-Class and E-Class models to form the CLE.