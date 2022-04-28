Listen to this article

As the name implies, the Tesla Model Y Performance puts an emphasis on speed. In this video, AutoTopNL takes the electric crossover onto an unrestricted stretch of the autobahn to push the vehicle to its top speed.

Tesla no longer publishes the horsepower and torque figures for its models. This video states the Model Y Performance has 462 hp (345 kilowatts) and 471 pound-feet (639 Newton-meters). Although, a dyno video from 2020 showed a stock example making 502 hp (374 kW) at the wheels.

Gallery: 2021 Tesla Model Y

9 Photos

Tesla reports the Model Y Performance reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds. This one takes 4.12 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph). The crossover completes the quarter-mile in 12.22 seconds. It reaches 124 mph (200 kph) in 16.34 seconds.

The official specs say that the Model Y Performance has a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). The vehicle in this video manages to hit that speed for a split second before the driver starts slowing down. Reaching that velocity from a standing start takes the driver 42.77 seconds.

The quietness inside the cabin is especially striking in this video. The most notable sound is the air rushing over the body. Even the tire noise doesn't seem particularly loud.

The Model Y Performance retails for $69,190 after the $1,200 destination fee. Like other Tesla models, deliveries are currently slightly delayed. If you place an order for one today, the company estimates a handover to the buyer from June to August 2022.

The long waits and high demand are causing a massive surge in the price of used Tesla vehicles. In some cases, sellers are asking for even more than a new example would cost.

The Model Y is the first product to come from the new Tesla factory in Austin, Texas. At its max, company boss Elon Musk believes the site could build around 500,000 examples of the electric crossover each year.

Model Y vehicles from Texas use Tesla's new 4680 in-house-made battery cells and have structural battery packs. They also make use of the automaker's single-piece front body castings.