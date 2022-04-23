Jeep’s portfolio of hybrid SUVs is set to expand in a big way. In an interview with Motor Authority, Head of Jeep brand Jim Morrison discussed the future of Jeep powertrains. According to Morrison, the focus at Jeep lies in the addition of plug-in hybrid drivetrains that give customers both the power and fuel economy they desire. To demonstrate Jeep’s commitment to a hybrid-focused lineup, Jeep’s top of the line Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will receive a hybrid 4xe drivetrain by 2025.

In the Motor Authority interview, Morrison provided a very clear picture of the future of Jeep powertrains. Morrison told Motor Authority that V8s are dead in performance Jeeps, and there are no clear plans on how to proceed with the Trackhawk nameplate.

Instead, the focus for Jeep is on the expansion of the 4xe nameplate. Morrison told Motor Authority that both the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer with receive 4xe trims by 2025. When pressed by Motor Authority on which gasoline engine will receive hybridization in the Wagoneer Morrison could not confirm. Based on speculation it’s clear that the 2.0-liter inline-4 used by the current crop of 4xe Jeeps may be a little small so there is a hope that this trim will utilize Jeep's new turbocharged inline-6. This setup is yet to be confirmed by Jeep.

When the Jeep Wrangler 4xe was introduced in September of 2020 it showcased the future of the Jeep brand. The rigged Wrangler was still the capable off-roader that fans love, but now with the added benefit of instant electric torque and improved fuel economy. The Wrangler 4xe is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 that produces 270 horsepower that is paired with two electric motors and a 400-volt, 17-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. The plug-in hybrid system produces a total of 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque.

The success of the Wrangler 4xe Jeep turned its sights on the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee, which now offers a 4xe trim that debuted in early 2022. The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe uses the exact same power train as the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, which is more fuel-efficient than the base V6 and torquier than the optional V8.

A 4xe trim for Jeeps top of the line Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer would offer customers a more powerful and fuel-efficient SUV. Based on the success of both the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe it looks like this winning formula will be a welcomed addition to the Wagoneer lineup.