When Ford announced the electric version of the nation's bestseller last year, it was a big deal. This is the very first electric F-150, and it goes by the name Lightning – a moniker the Blue Oval has used before, albeit for a totally different application.

People were quick to chalk up their reservations for the F-150 Lightning, so much so that nearly 200,000 reservations came in. And as of date, the 2022 F-150 Lightning has been completely sold out, with Ford not taking orders for the electric truck for the current model year.

Ford's customer-facing website (screen capture above) shows a short text that says: "Due to high demand, the current model year is no longer available for retail order. Contact your dealer for more information." You may still build your electric truck through the website, but the only options at the end of the process would be to save your build or sign up for updates.

That said, interested customers who weren't able to reserve their Lightning will need to wait for the next model year before they can get their hands on the battery-powered F-150. According to CarsDirect, some may be able to order from their dealers but for in-stock trucks with a price markup of around $5,000.

This is good news for Ford but for customers who wanted the truck but didn't have a chance to put down a reservation, it's now a choice between biting on the dealer markup or waiting for up to 10 months for the next model year.

Ford will commence the production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning in a few days on April 26, 2022. The Blue Oval wants to build 150,000 units of the F-150 EV in its Rouge Complex in Dearborn. A special part of the factory is devoted to the all-electric truck.