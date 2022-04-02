As of April 1, 2022, Honda has started offering an 84-month financing option to attract buyers to the brand. Previously, the longest financing term that customers can avail from Honda Financial Services was 72 months.

According to a bulletin sent to dealers, obtained by CarsDirect, the automaker said that the decision to offer the longer financing term is based on feedback from its network of dealers. The seven-year financing term can be attractive to some car buyers who are looking to purchase a Honda with lower monthly payments. However, the flexible financing option is not without a drawback.

Naturally, a longer financing term would mean higher interest rates, which means you'd be paying a lot more over the MSRP. CarsDirect also discovered that the 84-month financing term is only available with what Honda calls the Standard New Retail Programs. This means that it comes with standard rates that are traditionally higher than promotional ones.

The interest rates vary per region and the buyer's credit rating. But as CarsDirect pointed out, Honda's published rate in Washington is 5.04 percent for an 84-month loan with a FICO score of 760 or more. A possible 1 percent dealer interest rate markup can also be added on top.

In worst cases, a credit score of 660 to 669 could mean an interest rate of up to 8.85 percent (with dealer markup). A $30,000 can easily cost a consumer over $40,000 over seven years, which is something that's easy to overlook because of the lower monthly payments.

Honda isn't the first automaker to offer a seven-year financing term for its cars. Ford and Kia have the same option, as well.

If you're in the market for a car and you find this longer financing option attractive, you might want to shop around and find the best rate for you.