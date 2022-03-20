Patrick Goss, also known as Pat Goss, has passed away. He was 76 years old.

MotorWeek announced his death through its various social media channels. The TV host and automotive media personality were said to have met an unexpected death, though the cause of death wasn't mentioned.

Goss had been a household name in automotive media. He had appeared through 41 episodes of the TV show under his segment, Goss' Garage. As the show's master mechanic, he shared maintenance advice and car knowledge with the show's millions of viewers from all over the world.

For those who have been car nuts since the '80s, Goss was a familiar name and he'll be missed.

MotorWeek's Facebook post reads:

We are deeply saddened to report the unexpected passing of our longtime friend and colleague Pat Goss, who appeared on MotorWeek through forty-one seasons, beginning with our very first episode. Goss' Garage has been a pillar of our program and a must-see segment for millions of viewers who tuned in for the no-nonsense maintenance advice and incomparable car knowledge that Pat dispensed with effortless familiarity and understated wit. Thank you for everything, Pat.

This news will be shocking for those who have been following MotorWeek. Goss's latest segment on the publication's website was dated March 16, 2022. In that article, Goss talked about coolants and some tips to keep your car's cooling system in check. He appeared on MotorWeek's Episode 4128 on March 18, 2022, for the segment Goss' Garage: Coolant Check.

Apart from being an automotive media personality on both TV and radio, Goss also owned a car repair shop called Goss' Garage (formerly named Pat Goss Car World) in Maryland. He's also a spokesperson for Carchex, a Maryland-based company that offers extended auto warranties and mobile vehicle inspections.