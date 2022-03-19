As they say, to each his own. That works with cars, too, and no matter how extensive and outrageous the design modifications are on a car, keeping your opinion to yourself is always the best way to go.

But that doesn't mean that you can't criticize a car in your own time, especially when it's deliberate. That's what we have here and actually, that's the whole point of this project.

Commissioned by The Triple F Collection, this is probably the world's ugliest Bugatti Chiron. In fact, it can easily pass as the world's ugliest Bugatti.

Now, we don't normally feature videos with "You won't believe..." on their titles but it's hard to say pass to this green monstrosity.

Don't worry, though. The greens were only wrappings that only went on top of the original (and pricey) Atlantic Blue paint job. Regardless, the shade of green is just downright gaudy, plus its combination with blue doesn't do any justice.

The original Chiron is part of the Triple F Collection, which is a family in Ohio that owns a private collection of supercars and hypercars. The project was made as a prank to the head of the household called BDD, just in time for St. Patrick's Day, hence the green livery.

To add insult to the injury, the Chiron is actually BDD's favorite hypercar, so you can only imagine his reaction upon seeing the car.

Surprisingly, BDD was neutral about it. He obviously hated it but at least he didn't jump into some sort of rage that the video constantly reminds us of through previews. He's a sport about the prank despite knowing the fact that the wraps will stay for at least two months.

How about you? Would you say that this is the world's ugliest Bugatti? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.