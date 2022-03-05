Sure, supercar drag races are exciting but somehow they seem boring compared to our new favorite motorsport, Big Rig Challenge drag racing. Tractor-trailers may be the bane of your highway commute, but it turns out they can be far faster than you think. Take, for example, the modified trucks featured in this video, which have enough power to twist the semi truck’s frame thanks to all the power. So what does it take to turn a semi-truck into a race truck?

The star in today’s video is a heavily modified Peterbilt 359. This icon of long-haul trucking is a favorite among owner-operators and marked the beginning of long-haul trucking upon its debut in 1967. During its 20-year production run to 1987, the Peterbilt 359 became a legend thanks to its expansive options list and clever use of materials. The frame of the 359 came in aluminum, and owners could also order an aluminum cab and sleeper area, which helped keep weight down.

The 359 also had a large engine bay which meant owners could option any combination of large engine and transmission. One of the more popular configurations utilized the Caterpillar 3408 engine. This massive V8 displaced 18.0 liters and produced around 450 horsepower depending on trim level. The Caterpillar 3408 engine uses 46.2-liters of oil and 54.9-liters of coolant.

The truck featured in the Big Rig Challenge racing series is far from stock but utilized the legendary Peterbilt 359 as its starting point. In the video, we can see it race other 359s, but it seems to have a massive power advantage.

If it has an engine, chances are that people are out there racing each other. Semi-trucks are no exception, and as it turns out, they are very exciting drag racing platforms.